MISSOULA, Mont- This past weekend, twelve skateboards went missing from Missoula Parks and Recreation and the Mobash Skatepark Camp was left without enough boards for its campers. Bradon Murak, the camp instructor, came in on Monday morning to find no skateboard in sight.

"When I came in on my first Monday shift, unfortunately it (the equipment room) was empty. We have like a whole wagon of skateboards, and it was just wagons and all the boards were gone,"

Once Murak couldn't find the skateboards, Missoula Parks and Recreation was planning on buying new boards which would've costed roughly $1,800 altogether. However, the owner of Board of Missoula, Chirs Bacon, was generous enough to give the camp twelve new skateboards for free so the kids wouldn't miss out on any skating. Bacon is also the president of the Montana Skatepark Association (MSA) which made it easier for him to collect skateboards to donate. Bacon told me that MSA and Board of Missoula have similar distribution systems, so he was able to collect the boards and have them delivered in just a couple hours. Bacon's donation allowed the kids to stay out on the park.

Bacon said, "we just wanted to figure out a way that we could get skateboards to them immediately...the most important thing is made sure these kids don't miss out on skate camp."

Not only did the skateboards help several kids at the Mobash camp, but the boards will also be used by many different kids in other Missoula Parks and Recreation camps.

Murak said, "those boards are going to reach a lot more than just 12 individuals. It's going to be hundreds of kids, and we're going to have those boards for four years."

Two of the kids that used the donated skateboards at Mobash were Ocie and Mavis Peed. They were visiting family in Missoula for the summer and didn't have their own skateboards. The boards Bacon donated helped the girls learn how to skate and want to continue skating going forward.

Mavis said, "I never knew how to skateboard, and it was really fun learning how to. and the skateboards helped me along."

Ocie said the camp was, "really fun and the counselor did a great job of teaching us and helping us learn."

Today was the final day of the Mobash Skatepark Camp for the summer.