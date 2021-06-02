SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - Due to a small landslide, the Lakeside Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District will be closed for up to a month.
The Forst Service says spring precipitation and runoff has made the access road to the campground unstable.
Over the next few weeks, crews will work to reconstruct the roadway and timelines for reopening will be released as soon as possible.
At this time, the group reservation campsite #3 will remain open/accessible to reservation holders only and the campground host will facilitate access for those reservation holders. All other sites within Lakeside Campground will remain temporarily closed.
“We know how popular Lakeside Campground is and that this is an inconvenience to our visiting public,” stated Matt Walter, Recreation Manager for Seeley Lake Ranger District. “We thank the public for their patience and encourage them to visit one of the many other campground offerings we have on the District. We will work as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and reopen Lakeside Campground in the coming weeks.”
Alternative campground offerings are available by calling the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677- 2233 or by visiting the Lolo National Forest homepage here.
Most campgrounds on the Seeley Lake Ranger District are first-come/first-served with the exception of River Point Campground which is available by reservation on www.recreation.gov only.