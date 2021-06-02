Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Advisory continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise once again, cresting near 8.5 feet by Friday, June 4. * Impact...Up to 8.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&