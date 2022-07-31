MISSOULA, Mont. -- Multiple fire agencies responded early Sunday evening to a small wildfire in the upper Rattlesnake area of Missoula.

The Duncan Fire is located north of the dead-end of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek. According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is less than an acre in size, and is slow-moving through grass and timber.

The Lolo National Forest Firefighters, along with the City of Missoula Fire Department and Montana DNRC are working to contain the blaze. Light smoke is expected to be seen, or smelled for the rest of the evening by residents in the upper Rattlesnake neighborhoods.

No closures or evacuations are in place, and firefighters expect to be on the scene for the rest of the evening. According to the Lolo National Forest Service, the cause of the fire was a downed powerline, which is also being fixed by crews.

More updates should be made available on Monday morning.