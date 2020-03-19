MISSOULA - Missoula Rural Firefighters put out a small wildfire burning in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area on Tuesday, March 17.
Lolo National Forest posted to Facebook firefighters responded with the Forest Service to a report of smoke on Sawmill Gulch Road. Crews spotted the fire that was igniting in a meadow in grass, brush and pine, according to the post. The post says the fire covered about 1.3 acres.
Crews were able to manage and contain the smoldering areas with the help of morning snowfall. On Wednesday, fire crews cleaned up the area and extinguished the areas that were smoldering, according to the post.
Lolo National Forest write the fire is being investigated and the source of it is currently unknown. The area is being monitored Thursday and Friday, according the post.