MISSOULA -- A collaborative campaign called Safer Missoula, is helping businesses spread the word about public safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
The campaigns goal is to create a "smart, safe and ready" community as Montana goes through a phased re-opening.
The Safer Missoula website, offers free, downloadable posters for businesses that encourage wearing masks, hand washing, and social distancing.
A campaign partner, and Destination Missoula's Executive Director, Barbara Neilan, said they're trying to make the community safe for everyone.
“If everybody’s willing to put a mask on and to wash their hands and to be aware of cleanliness and safety, then we can start to do more normal things.”
Neilan said they wanted to do it in a "Missoula way," that's why the signs show things like two people standing 6-ft apart, separated by a bike and others showing Monte wearing a mask.
She added that they are there to support businesses that are stuck in the middle of something that's become politicized in a way it shouldn't be.