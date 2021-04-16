DARBY, Mont. - Smoke will be visible along the West Fork Road and Highway 93 south of Darby to Connor from the Bitterroot Mountains as crews conduct a prescribed burn.
The burn area is in the Bitterroot Mountains southwest of Darby between Little Tin Cup and McCoy Creeks.
According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook, firefighters plan to hand ignite 90 acres of the Trapper Bunkhouse Unit #11.
“The prescribed burn will reduce residual slash from a recent thinning and timber harvest operation,” Discover Bitterroot National Forest wrote in a post. Other benefits include improving wildlife habitat and reducing hazardous fuels and the potential of future, high-intensity wildfires.”
Recreationists are asked to be aware of fire crews and vehicles along the Leavens and Heart Bench Roads. The public is also asked to avoid traveling in prescribed burn units while crews are present, as well as trails and roads directly adjacent to the units.
For more information about prescribed burns planned in the Bitterroot National Forest this spring and for maps and photos of the treatment areas click here.
