MISSOULA, Mont. - Smoke will continue to be visible throughout Saturday evening from a prescribed burn.
A post on the Lolo National Forest says some of the smoke is from prescribed burn operations on the Ninemile Ranger District west of Petty Creek and the Superior Ranger District.
The smoke expected to dissipate over the next couple of days and firefighters will monitor, patrol and secure the prescribed burns over the next several days.
PRESCRIBED BURN UPDATE (Evening of April 17, 2021): If you are in Missoula or the surrounding communities this evening,...Posted by Lolo National Forest on Saturday, April 17, 2021