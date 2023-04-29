MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana’s House passed a joint resolution last week to require study of the Smurfit-Stone Mill site on the Clark Fork River by September 2024.
The Smurfit-Stone Pulp and Paper Mill operated for more than 50 years until its closure in 2010. The contamination remaining at the site led to the recent listing of the Clark Fork as one of the most endangered rivers by the national organization, American Rivers.
Casey Ryan, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and a hydrologist reminisces, “I remember when I was a child, eight or nine years old. I was just up to my dad's chest, and he took me fishing, which is something that we did often. And that day he took me fishing, we drove, and we went across the river from the Smurfit Stone site.
And we cast our rods and I remember actually, I caught a fish. And I reeled it in, and I was incredibly excited. Every kid remembers catching fish right at such a central part of your childhood growing up, especially here in this part of Montana. And when we got the fish in it was soft, it was squishy, it was the wrong color. And of course, you know, being a child, I wanted to take it home. But my dad says, no, son, we can't take that home. That's sick. And so we had to put it back in the river.
I asked my dad why that was and he pointed across the river over at the mill site. And he said, well, there's a lot of contamination, and pollutants, and chemicals that come out of there. This just isn't the fish that we're going to eat. That was an introduction to me that maybe this, this river that I grew up with thinking it was this incredibly pristine system, it had some challenges and it had some opportunities for improvement.”
Tom Mcdonald, the chairman for the CSKT said, “The Clark Fork River is in the heart of our ancestral homeland. It's the headwaters of the Columbia and for our Salish and Ql̓ispé and Ksanka people, caretaking is a critical element for the tribes. So we take it very seriously as far as how the river's condition is, how we can use it for subsistence, how it's there for all the purposes that it's been created for since time immemorial.”
“The river is important to us as a tribe. It's flowed through the heartland of our home for countless generations,” Germaine White, a CSKT member and retired education specialist said. “We camped on the benches above the river. We hunted in the uplands. We caught fish from the river. Our life was good, the people were happy and contented. And we lived that way for tens of thousands of years. What we know is the river has changed and there's been profound change that has impacted fisheries, impacted our ability to gather plants that are foods and medicines. There is no clean, fresh water there. That's a great sadness to many of the elders.”
“I grew up in the Missoula Valley, and my dad used to take us on drives into the country and we would inevitably at times go around the Smurfit complex. The Smurfit mill was all lit up and constant big white plumes coming out that was catching to the eye. But then the smell was very sulfur-y and left residue on my tongue,” Jennifer Harrington with the Frenchtown Smurfit Stone Community Advisory Group said.
The Smurfit-Stone Mill began producing pulp in 1957.
The mill used 900 acres of floodplain to treat and store wastewater, discharging it into the Clark Fork River during spring high flows.
As a result, an unknown amount of toxic chemicals contaminates the groundwater below and surface water downstream of the site.
In 2013, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued a fish consumption advisory in 148 miles of the Clark Fork River surrounding the mill due to high levels of dioxins, furans, and PCBs in fish.
After the Smurfit-Stone Mill closed in 2010, the EPA launched the Superfund process to clean up the site.
Since then, no comprehensive clean-up plan has been declared.
“The challenges have been many. I mean at the very beginning the, the first project manager on the site would often tell us that everything was good, that the mill did a really good job of protecting the environment while they were in operation, and we didn't feel that that was the case. It's taken many years to get an ear to listen to,” Harrington added.
“A lot of those pollutants, those chemicals, the sludge ponds, that dump, they're all still there,” Ryan said. “And so even though the site is no longer operating as a mill and a pulp mill, that pollution remains to this day. And that pollution continues to impact the waterway, the Clark Fork River.”
“You don't get to go there anymore. So people that camped or had family history in that reach of the river, the Clark Fork particularly around the grounds of Smurfit Stone, you lose that continuity of use and language and experiential life history. So what does that do to your people, what does that do to your culture. Because how do you replace it?” McDonald said.
“In 1855, the Tribes negotiated the Treaty of Hellgate. And in that treaty the Tribes agreed to cede over 20 million acres of their Aboriginal territories,” Ryan said. “But they did that in exchange for certain guarantees. And one of those guarantees is written into Article Three of our treaty. In that article, the Tribes reserved for themselves the right to hunt, fish and gather in all usual and accustomed places.
“When you talk about securing and holding a treaty right, for fishing, then the assumption is that fish would be safe to eat forever,” McDonald said. “The quality of the water would be good enough for the fish to survive. But most importantly, the native people would be able to catch those fish, have access to get to them and catch them, and then they would be safe to eat. And so when you talk about chemical contaminants that might be in the fish tissue and how that lives on, you can't eat the fish anymore. It's not safe.”
“Treaties are the most solemn obligations between nations. And the Hellgate Treaty of 1855 that we negotiated with the U.S. government provided access to fish. So not only is it a cultural obligation but it's also a legal obligation,” White said.
“And so if the Tribes are going to continue their relationship with the lands, that means that you need to be able to eat the fish. And if the Tribes are not able to exercise that portion of their treaty, it represents a diminishment of the Tribe's treaty rights. The Tribes are very interested in trying to work with all of their partners to try to find a way to restore the site. But not only to physically restore the site, but to restore the Tribe's relationship to that resource,” Ryan said.
“You bring it back to the point before development. You bring it back to that condition, you remove any toxic soils. You restore the plant community. You restore the ecosystem and the function of that riparian area, the water quality, everything,” McDonald said.
“What we know is that rivers are resilient. If that damage can be cleaned up, and restored in some way, then hopefully the river at some point can return to being resilient and repair itself,” White said.
“I think that what needs to happen is that the EPA needs to put their thumb down on the potentially responsible parties. I understand that the potentially responsible parties have much more funding and they can bring powerful lawyers to the table. But I think that in the end, the Environmental Protection Agency should be protecting the environment and human health,” Harrington said.
“To be able to take people back to the Clark Fork, to camp there, to be able to go fishing there and catch fish and have that experience there to set up your sweat house, be able to do prayers, to be able to do whatever it is that the family or their clan would do on that site is, it's priceless,” McDonald said.
“To me personally, it's about reciprocity. One of the things that I was taught growing up is that you never take more than you give back. And we're talking about a river that has provided for the Salish people for over 10,000 years. What a great opportunity to give back to the river. And I think that that's true not only for me as a tribal member, but I think that that's true for so many of us who live here in western Montana,” Ryan said.
“I hope that it's fully restored. Maybe that we can camp along the riverbanks, maybe that we can hunt in the area. Maybe there'll be food medicinal plants that grow there and maybe there'll be fish in the river. Maybe our kids will see that,” White said.
