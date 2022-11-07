MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m.
The warning is in place in:
- South central Missoula County
- North central Ravalli County
NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Additionally, the Missoula Police Department sent out an alert the city of Missoula is under emergency travel only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.