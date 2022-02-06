LOLO, Mont. - The 26th annual Snowmobile Charity Ride kicked off this weekend, with its first stop at Lolo Hot Springs.
This years' ride was all about bringing awareness to the Montana mental health crisis.
Riders from across the state came together, not just to hit the slopes, but to bring awareness to causes that hit close to home for many Montanans.
This year the Montana Snowmobile Association and Trans-Montana rallied up over 50 fellow snowmobile enthusiasts, the largest group that's ever come out for this ride along.
Co-chair of Trans-Montana, Mark Smolen shared how this charity ride attracts snowmobiles from around the treasure state, all for one important cause.
"It's never done, it's an ongoing battle mental illness with never leave us but we need to help those that need the help,” said Smolen.
This years' charity goal is geared towards raising money for NAMI Montana, the national alliance of mental illness and providing PTSD support for our local veterans.
"We're all out here to have fun, but bit makes it even more fun and feels better when you can do it for a cause,” said Smolen.
One snowmobile rider, Alan DeLeon shred why he's been riding for the cause since 2007 and this year it's for teen suicide prevention.
"It's really important to give back to our community, it touches really close to home and it's such a tragic thing that impacts so many lives so to give back to that and to help and raise that awareness is great," said DeLeon.
All proceeds will go to the state teen suicide prevention hotline and will be distributed to over 20 different school systems across Montana.
And for these riders, there is no better way to ride for mental health awareness than snowmobiling through the slopes.
Trans-Montana is making more stops for charity rides across the state all week long and will continue to bring awareness to mental health here in Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.