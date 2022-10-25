MISSOULA, Mont. - Snowy and icy road conditions are covering some passes throughout western Montana Tuesday morning.

According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, road conditions on Lookout Pass at the Montana/Idaho Border on I-90 are slush as of Monday evening.

At this time, there is a semi slide-off causing blockage in the westbound lane at Lolo Pass on Highway 12 near the Montana/Idaho border--drivers should slow down and expect delays. Road conditions in this area are reported to be wet.

Road conditions from Glacier Route 1-West Glacier Park to 5 miles west of Marias Pass are scattered snow and ice, and from 5 miles west of Marias Pass to Junction Montana 49 North-East Glacier Park are snow covered.

Road conditions from 4 miles west to 7 miles east of MacDonald Pass on Highway 12 are scattered snow and ice.

In Butte, road conditions are scattered snow and ice over Homestake Pass on I-90.