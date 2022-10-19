MISSOULA, Mont. - As demand for residential addiction treatment continues to climb with waitlists lasting for months, one Missoula agency is expanding to provide more sober living opportunities in Missoula.

Crosswinds Recovery opened a second men's residence with plans to open a second women's residence in the coming year, ultimately doubling capacity to 40 people and helping reduce the three, four month waitlist.

In addition to more housing for program participants, the expansion also creates emergency beds for treatment court participants through a new partnership, as well as new office space to house more counselors and provide more outpatient services.

Before moving into one of the Crosswinds homes, Shawn Hanson was houseless and struggling with addiction, sleeping near the river or wherever he could find a quiet place.

Hanson said getting into stable housing made a huge difference on his recovery focus.

"They said, 'are you ready?' And I said, 'ready for what?' And they said, 'to move in.'" Hanson said. "I’m not going to lie, I teared up, right? I just cried like crazy right there, because being homeless, I had never been homeless before, and there was the despair and the fear, and not knowing what I was going to do next.”

On top of housing, residents learn to develop positive habits, build healthy relationships and have a community through support groups and house meetings.

Hanson said without Crosswinds, he wouldn't be where he is now.

“I’m seeing life like I never saw before," he said. "I didn’t know how life could be, and how much life could give you. I didn’t know that there was the kindness in the world, maybe I just forgot about it, but the kindness in the world.”

Hanson recently had interviews for two new job opportunities and accepted a new position at the Poverello Center where he said he's excited to help others like he was helped. Looking ahead, he also shared hopes to go back to school for counseling.

On Thursday October 19, Crosswinds Recovery will celebrate the grand opening of its expansion at its new office space at 2001 South Russell from 5:30 to 7:30. The public is welcome.