Through the chaos of Wednesday, a lot of information was not sent through the normal channels we're used to. As congress was in chaos our nations's leaders sent multiple messages via social media. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube allowed people around the country to understand what was happening in D.C. In real time.
"I'm safe" was the common answer to the questions from Wednesday from members of congress, as America's house was under siege by thousands of rioting Trump supporters.
Our Montana representatives sent out multiple tweets letting us know they were out of harms way.
Senators Daines, Tester, and newly-elected congressman Rosendale all used twitter to call for peace and condemned the violence.
Later as the riot continued, rather than speaking from the White House press room, Donald Trump turned instead to his favorite platform, Twitter, to send out this message.
"You have to go home now, we have to have peace," Donald Trump finally said after making further claims of election fraud and telling rioters they are "loved" and "special."
Minutes after being uploaded any retweets, replys, or likes on his video were disabled by twitter "Due to a risk of violence."
But the news from twitter didn't end there.
In an unprecedented action by the social media company, the president's video was taken down along with two other tweets. Twitter even locked trump's account for the next 12 hours and gave this warning.
"Future violations of the twitter rules, including our civic integrity or violent threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realdonaldtrump
Account."
But Twitter wasn't the only social network to take a stand, Facebook and YouTube also took down trumps video.