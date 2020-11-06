Soil Cycle collects old pumpkins to help feed farm animals

MISSOULA - Even though Halloween is over, think twice before you throw that pumpkin away because one Montana non-profit actually wants to use it to help out a local farm.
Soil Cycle is collecting people's old jack-o-lanterns to help feed animals at Turner Farms, a local family-owned farm in Missoula. The old pumpkins are going to help feed goats, chickens and pigs, and even though your pumpkin may be old and soggy, it still has a lot of vitamins to help get the animals through the winter.
"Organic material still has a lot of value, your food waste has a lot of value," said Caitlyn Lewis, executive director of Soil Cycle. "It should really go back into the soil or to feed feed animals or even people if it can."
Every year thousands of pounds of pumpkins are deposited into landfills across the country and over time they produce methane gas which is harmful to the environment. By donating your old pumpkin, it in a way finds new life.
The first year Soil Cycle collected pumpkins they gathered around 2,000 pounds and last year they collected around 5,000 pounds.
Right now there is a bin in front of the entrance to the South Gate Mall where you can drop off your pumpkin. On Nov. 6 Soil Cycle will be there in person to help with collections and will also hold another collection event at Imagine Nation Brewery on Nov. 10.