MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones.
Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed to southwest Asia in support of operation spartan shield.
"It's just so heartwarming to see these families reunited,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “Little babies that hadn't seen their dads, wives coming home, they served our state and our country well and I wanted to be here personally to welcome them back home.
Soldiers stepped off the plane to shake hands with the governor and other high-ranking officials before they ran to their loved ones to say hello.
"It's good to be back. Born and raised in Montana. So, I lived here my whole life. Definitely excited to be back and jumping into the things I love about mt. So yeah, just excited to be back,” Platoon Sergeant with the Montana National Guard, Sfc. Matthew Detrick.
