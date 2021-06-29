Some COVID-19 restrictions still in place at local pools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hot temperatures this week have more people headed to local pools.
This year, Splash Montana is watching capacity limits carefully, as families rush to beat the heat.
City Aquatics Manager, Eric Seagrave, said this is the hottest week they've had since the pools opened in 2006.
"Because it's hot, people are gonna tend to gather and we know that when we gather, that creates more risk of COVID exposure," Seagrave said.
While you don't have to reserve your spot at Splash Montana, they do have a capacity limit.
"We have estimated and judged that we can bring up to 800 people per session in and still people will have the space they need to still stay distant if they're needing to because they're not vaccinated," he said.
It's first come, first serve.
Monday through Friday sessions run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy the pools from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
But while you're relaxing on the lazy river, or sitting by the pool, it's still important to be mindful of those around you.
"Let's be smart about when we're together as groups so that we don't end up locked down again and have to be stuck at our homes, when it's 110 degrees or 105 degrees.," he said.
Before leaving your house, call Splash Montana's phoneline at 542-WAVE or check their Facebook page to see if a session is full.