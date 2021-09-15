MISSOULA — After testing positive for COVID-19, some local employees are still being asked to go to work.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said they’ve been getting multiple calls from employees who are asked to work, despite having COVID-19.
It comes at the same time as COVID-19 cases are rising in Missoula.
The calls started coming in more frequently a few weeks ago and for locals like Mary Nelson, it’s concerning.
"If they had COVID or have COVID and are asked to come in, I think it's dangerous. They shouldn't come in if they have COVID,” Nelson said.
Alarmingly, a lot of these calls are coming from the same businesses. But with employers struggling to find workers, the health department’s Health Promotion Division Director, Cindy Farr said she isn’t surprised.
"We understand that people are short-staffed right now, but the way to keep your employees working is to not expose them to the illness,” Farr said.
But Farr wants everyone to remember the seriousness of health officer orders.
"You should stay away from other people, because you're putting them in danger. We know that the variant travels very fast and I really believe that's wrong to call you in when you have COVID-19,” Nelson said.
"It's a legal order for you to stay at home and so you really have to follow that order,” she said.
If you’re being asked to work after testing positive for COVID-19, but don’t feel comfortable confronting your employer, you can call the Health Department at 258-INFO.
But Nelson said it just doesn’t seem right.
Health officials want to remind people to stay home if they’re feeling sick, and to get tested as quickly as possible.