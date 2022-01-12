UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 9:56 A.M.
Frenchtown School District (FTSD) is cancelling school Wednesday due to slick road conditions.
FTSD said staff will stay with students who are already at school until they can be picked up.
UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 9:38 A.M.
St. Joseph School and Early Childhood Program are cancelled Wednesday due to dangerous road conditions, Missoula Catholic Schools announced via release.
UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 9:16 A.M.
Missoula County Public Schools announced is cancelled district-wide Wednesday, except for Seeley-Swan High School and The Lifelong Learning Center.
In a release, MCPS said Beach Transportation said they will not run buses due to slick road conditions.
All school activities are also cancelled.
MCPS said staff and student safety is their top priority.
UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 8:58 A.M.
St. Joseph School, SJS Early Childhood, and Loyola Sacred Heart High School are having a delayed start to their school day.
The Missoula Catholic Schools will begin classes at 10 a.m.
Keep an eye out for updates via email.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools is having a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning.
MCPS wrote in a Facebook post Beach Transportation will begin bussing students 2 hours later than normally scheduled times.
Seeley-Swan High School will have a 1-hour delay.
Parents are asked to not drop their kids off at school before the 2-hour delay is over because the buildings will be locked, and no staff will be there to supervise students.
