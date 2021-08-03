Police lights - Vault photo

UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 8:42 A.M.

The 2600 block of South Avenue between Twenty-seventh Avenue and Twenty-sixth Avenue has reopened, the Missoula Police Department said in an alert.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is blocking the 2600 block of South Avenue between Twenty-seventh Avenue and Twenty-sixth Avenue.

According to an alert from the Missoula Police Department, drivers should prepare for delays and seek a detour.

