South Zone of Mount Jumbo opens to hikers with guidelines

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation are reopening Mount Jumbo's South Zone for spring hiking after its annual winter closure to protect wildlife.
The zone includes all points south of Saddle Road and is open starting March 22. Dog owners are asked to keep their pets leashed through at least April 1 so they don't add any extra stress to the wildlife. Wildlife biologist Liz Bradley with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared reminders with hikers.
"As recreationists head to the trails, it's really important to be mindful of wildlife this time of year, giving them their space," Bradley said. "Staying on trails is really important, keeping [pets] leashed where leash laws are in effect is really important, and that helps us find a really important balance for wildlife and people in the Missoula Valley. I think a lot of agree that we're lucky to live in a place where we have a lot of wildlife around us, but we do have to do things a little bit differently, to keep it, you know, to keep it safe for wildlife and a good habitat for them, as well."
Every year, Mount Jumbo is closed to protect wildlife throughout the winter, including a group of about 75 elk. Bradley explained why winter is their hardest time of year.
"We close the trails in winter to provide safety for the elk and deer," Bradley said. "They really get stressed easily and pushed by people on trails, and people with dogs especially. So, they can be pushed off the winter range, meaning that they would even be pushed to poorer areas of forage that isn't as good for them. It also makes them burn off their fat reserves faster if they're getting run around by people and dogs. So, by not allowing people to use the trails, that gives them the space to forage and rest and not have extra stress."
The "L" Trail and US West Road are open all year. The North Zone will remain closed until May 1, or later, depending on weather conditions. Bradley explained it's set up that way as part of a tiered process.
"So, when the South Zone opens there's still some habitat available in the North Zone for those elk to move to," Bradley said. "What we see is that those elk will gradually shift to that North Zone as that continues to green up at higher elevations. Then, they open that up around May 1, and by that point the elk have usually moved up. It's kind of a staged open to offer some transition time for the elk."
Bradley shared Mt. Jumbo was set aside in the early 90s for both open space and recreational activities, but also to protect wildlife habitat, especially wintering elk.
"It's a really special thing that we have this kind of habitat really close to town that's been protected for elk, but it's also a special thing that we have this closure in the wintertime, from December until the springtime, where people are kind of willing to give up a little bit of recreational opportunity to make space for the wildlife."
Missoula Parks and Recreation are in the process of re-stocking their Lend-A-Leash stations at each of the South Zone trailheads in case pet owners forget one for their hike.