MISSOULA - Southgate Mall in Missoula is holding events and activities to celebrate the class of 2020 amid a time of unexpected circumstances due to the pandemic.
Southgate Mall's owner, Washington Prime Group, is putting together an online photo contest called #ScholarSpree, where 13 graduates throughout the country will have the chance to win a cash prize ranging between $500 to $3000, according to a release from Southgate Mall. The prize money is geared towards supporting graduates as they embark on their next chapter, and the winners can spend the prize money at any WPG shopping location.
Both high school and college graduates are eligible to enter a photo of their decorated cap through Instagram by uploading the photo with #ScholarSpree. Friends and family can go online and vote for their favorite decorated cap. Southgate Mall says they will publish and all submissions on their website in an online collage, mosaic design.
The contest ends June 12 and they will announce the winners on June 19.
Southgate Mall says they are also throwing a Caps & Cars Parade in celebration of the class of 2020 and their accomplishments on June 4 -- they are encouraging families to decorate their vehicles and participate.
The parade route will begin in the Brookes St. parking lot of the mall and then circle around the building. Southgate Mall says the public is welcome to join in the crowd and cheer on the class of 2020.
“We know the end of this school year has been challenging for the class of 2020 and their families,” Tim Winger, General Manager at Southgate Mall, said in the release. “My son is a senior at Sentinel, so I sympathize with the struggle. These students have worked so hard and are off to change the world. It is an honor for Southgate Mall to commemorate their hard work and bring the community together to celebrate these students.”