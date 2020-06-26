Southgate Mall to host 4th of July fireworks in Missoula

MISSOULA - Southgate Mall announced they are continuing with their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Missoula on July 4.
According to a release from Southgate Mall, they will launch the fireworks at 10:35 p.m.; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may not view the fireworks on the mall's property.
“Our team has worked closely with Missoula City-County Health, City Fire, and City Police Departments to determine the best way to keep our guests safe and healthy, while still continuing the decades-long tradition that is our fireworks show,” Tim Winger, Southgate Mall General Manager, said in a release. “In the end we felt it was the best decision to continue with the fireworks display, which can be seen from throughout the valley. This year we are asking people to watch the fireworks from home instead of from our parking lot. With COVID-19 still present in our world, the risk in bringing together thousands of people, even with masks and social distancing measures, is too great. Our hope is to bring back Fourth Fest in a grand way in 2021.”
The fireworks show will launch at 10:35 synchronized with music that can be played on Mountain 102.5 FM radio or at Mountain1025.com through smart phones.
Southgate Mall asks the public to stay off roads and pathways, respect nearby businesses and adhere to social distancing guidelines while viewing the display.
Fourth of July mall hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.