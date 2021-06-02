MISSOULA, Mont. - An Employment Expo is coming to Missoula at Southgate Mall Thursday, July 15.
The event will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve been hearing from not only our stores but also many local businesses that they have great job openings available, yet they need an 2 effective way to connect with potential employees,” Southgate Mall General Manager Tim Winger said in a release. “Online job postings can only go so far, and with in person events becoming more possible, our team felt it was a very good time to introduce the Employment Expo. We expect over 75 employers from a wide variety of industries. We are working with community partners such as Destination Missoula, Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce and Missoula Midtown Association, as well as Montana State officials to create a top-notch event.”
Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes or contact cards.
If you an employer and want to set up a booth at the event, you must register ahead of time.