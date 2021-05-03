MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday, May 3, the new Missoula Public Library will open its doors to the public. Inside, SpectrUM has a new Discovery Area for families.
The area is a hands-on science center from the University of Montana and now that it's located in the library, families are able to check it out for free.
The space has different exhibits that explore topics like light, health, physics and ecosystems. These exhibits change throughout the year so there's always something new.
SpectrUM Director Jessie Herbert-Meny said while the exhibits are a lot of fun, they also do more for kids than just entertain.
"We are all about getting kids just excited about science and curious about the world around them, interested in learning and recognizing that learning continues outside the classroom wherever you are," Herbert-Meny said.
After being closed for over a year, the director said she is so excited to welcome back families.
They are taking COVID-19 precautions by having a lot of low or no touch exhibits out right now. They're also sanitizing any pieces that are touched between uses and requesting only one family is at a single station at a time.
The SpectrUM Discovery Area is open whenever the library is open. There are also take-home science kits available.
For more information on the library's operating hours, click here.