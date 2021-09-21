SpectrUM to co-design Indigenous science experiences

MISSOULA, Mont. - A popular hands-on science center is working to represent Montana Indigenous communities across the state.
SpectrUM is working to ensure everyone who visits the Discovery Area feels seen and like they belong. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 9.3% of Montanans are Native American, so the science center is teaming up with tribal communities to co-design Indigenous science experiences.
After earning a $250,000 grant, spectrUM is working with tribal partners and elders to create a variety of Indigenous science activities, like learning language and exploring boats and fish traps. Along with the activities, spectrUM is also developing curriculum resources for educators.
Shane Sangrey is the tribal community liaison for the project. He explained how a big part of this project is showing how Native American culture and spirituality blend with science.
"They may not know about our culture, our traditions, or our ethnobotany, why we use certain plants for healing and certain plants for this," Sangrey shared. "There's a lot of great science that goes behind it."
He hopes these exhibits will help educate Montanans on who Native American people are and remove stereotypes surrounding tribal communities, as well as expose children from these communities to careers they could have.
Another priority for this project is representation.
SpectrUM is working to include more role models and videos featuring Native American scholars, scientists and elders.
This is the start of a three year project. These experiences will be set up at spectrUM's main location at the Missoula Public Library, Empower Place at the Missoula Food Bank and on its mobile science program.