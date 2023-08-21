Speed reduction in place near Hellgate Elementary School
Photo courtesy of Missoula Police Department/Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - The speed limit is reducing to 25 miles-per-hour near Hellegate Elementary School effective immediately for safety reasons.

The Missoula City Council approved the speed reduction from 35 miles-per-hour to 25 on Mary Jane Boulevard and Flynne Lane.

The Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post the speed reduction is due to safety concerns of students and residents, especially those around Hellgate Elementary.

