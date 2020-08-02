MISSOULA -- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all six splash pads across Missoula are closed, and will likely remain that way for the rest of the summer.
State health guidelines classify splash pads as pools. This means they have to meet the same standards that swimming pools do, in order to be open and officials said that would be close to impossible to do.
Under the state guidelines, the City of Missoula would have to staff the parks in order to control access and track the names of everyone who would come.
Missoula's Parks and Recreation Aquatics Manager, Eric Seagrave, said given how hard it already is to do at Splash Montana and Currents, adding spray decks into the mix would make it a nightmare. He also said it would be irresponsible to try and do it anyway, because they are located in parks. Once kids on the spraydecks are done, he said they would likely just go back to the playground.
"Where do those 50 kids go? They're going to go on the playground and play on the swings, and the sets," Seagrave said. "And what are the 50 kids doing that are waiting to come in? They're on the playground, so we do all this to separate them, but they're all mixed, you know out in the park!"
Segrave said he knows that it's hot and that not everyone can afford to go to Currents or Splash Montana, but he said Parks and Rec sets aside funding to help those with low income. He wants to encourage people to reach out to the department because it takes very little effort to request the financial assistance.
However, he added that Splash Montana is close to being fully booked up for the summer, but said there's almost always availability at Currents.