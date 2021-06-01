MISSOULA -- It's time to grab your swimsuit, towel and sunscreen, because Missoula's splash pads are back open after nearly two years.
6-year-old, Colton, spent his day at Bonner Park.
"Right now, I'm going to go in the Splash Pad," he said.
And he can do that because like Shelby said, "it's open!"
Like most kids, playing in the water makes Payton, "super happy!"
But they aren't the only happy ones. Payton's mom, Jaime Medland, is relieved to have a fun and free option to keep her kids busy in the heat.
"I was stoked. We plan on being at a splash pad every day this week. I'm probably more excited than the kids to be honest," Medland said.
Aquatics Manager for the City of Missoula, Eric Seagrave, said last years closures were necessary, but they're glad to have them up and running again.
"The sounds that you hear can hear behind me; the water splashing, the kids screaming, running through. It's just the sound of summer," Seagrave said.
You can find splash decks and spray pools at Southside Lions, Sacajawea, Bonner, Franklin, Westside and Marilyn parks.
Westside Park is currently closed due to construction, but the City plans to reopen it on June 15.
The Southside Lions and Sacajawea spray pools now operate differently than they have in the past. Instead of re-circulated water, they use the city's drinking water to keep up with current health and safety regulation.
If you haven't made it out to a park yet, Payton wants you to know this, "I would tell them, we're just going in the splash pads."
The water is running every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.