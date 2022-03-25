RAVALLI, Mont. - A St. Ignatius woman was killed in a crash near Ravalli Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on MT-200 around 10:40 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle after she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll.
According to MHP, the driver, a 40-year-old woman from St. Ignatius, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.