HAMILTON, Mont. - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions have been approved for private and county lands in Ravalli County.

The Ravalli County Commissioners approved the restrictions that will go into effect starting Friday, Aug. 12.

Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

The use of fireworks

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding or firewood gathering

Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame

Using any explosive

A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above

An exemption to the restriction is permitted on lands for persons with written authorization from the Ravalli County Commissioners that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act