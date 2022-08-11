HAMILTON, Mont. - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions have been approved for private and county lands in Ravalli County.
The Ravalli County Commissioners approved the restrictions that will go into effect starting Friday, Aug. 12.
Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material
- The use of fireworks
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails
The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:
- Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding or firewood gathering
- Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame
- Using any explosive
- A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above
An exemption to the restriction is permitted on lands for persons with written authorization from the Ravalli County Commissioners that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.