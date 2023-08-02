MISSOULA, Mont. - Stage II fire restrictions and closures have been announced for parts of western Montana.

According to the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group, 82% of current Missoula area wildfires have been human caused.

Restrictions are in place for the Flathead Indian Reservation (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), Lake County and all State land and private classified as forested land throughout the area.

Flathead County, Sanders County and all State land and private land classified as forested in those counties will transition to Stage II fire restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Lolo National Forest and a number of other jurisdictions within the area are not implementing fire restrictions at this time.

You can find more information on active fire restrictions from the Montana Fire Information website.

Under Stage II restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am: Operating any internal combustion engine Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame Using an explosive Following these acts, a patrol is required for two hours

