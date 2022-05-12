MISSOULA - The annual Stamp Out Hunger food collection drive is making a comeback to Missoula for the first time in two years Saturday, May 14.

Missoulians may leave canned and goods with a long shelf life on their doorstep for postal carriers to collect Saturday morning. Members of the community may also participate by sending back remit envelopes to the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, located at 1720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801.

A release from the Missoula Food Bank said the drive will help them provide during a time of high demand for food and supplies.