State economic outlook seminar focuses on COVID impacts

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montanans move forward through the pandemic, some ways of life will be forever changed. Economists and business leaders across the state are coming together to talk about those changes at the Annual Economic Outlook Seminar.
The University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) is hosting the two-day event online on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 1-2.
One change that probably won't go away is doing business online, Patrick Barkey, BBER director, said. Now, with tools like Zoom, people can meet and work from wherever. People are no longer as tied down to cities for work. Barkey said we could see people move to less populated areas, like the state of Montana.
According to Barkey, it's hard to predict, but if even a small fraction of those folks move here, it will have a big impact on our state. There will be new companies bringing in more demand for everything, from housing to health care, he said.
Additionally, while this last recession brought tough times to many workers, it's not like the other we've seen, Barkey said.
"The fundamental thing about it, I would say, is speed. It set in very, very fast," Barkey said. "We had extraordinarily huge declines in economic activity last spring. But that has also produced an equally speedy, if not quite as large, rebound back up. And both of those things caught everyone by surprise.
According to the organizer, the goal of the event is to provide businesses with the current state and direction of the state's entire economy, so they can reassess in order to be successful.
