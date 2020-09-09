Schools provide critical childcare that allows parents to get back to work, to help recover the economy from the pandemic. One Lolo preschool is back open thanks to state grants and other CARES act funding.
Lolo Preschool and Childcare has been operating for 40 years. The center chose to shut down during the pandemic to reassess its health and safety protocols. Gina Morton, the director, said COVID-19 relief grant funding allowed the center to safely reopen. The school didn't have to make parents pay to hold their kids spot during the shutdown.
She said it also allowed the school to buy outdoor chairs, tables, a tent, among other outdoor supplies to move operations outside this summer.
"We were able to do all day outside, besides nap time, we did go in to rest," Morton said.
Some of that money helped the school buy masks for all their kids, one less thing parents need to worry about.
"We went through that period of teaching our three, four and five-year-olds how to wear a mask, and what its like and we taught it like a social skill like how do you share a toy," Morton said.
During a visit at the center with Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Morton expressed that the state grants and other CARES act funding made a difference at their facility.
The goal moving forward is to stay open, so they can teach early childhood education, parents can go to work and the road to recovery continues.