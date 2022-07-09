State Senator Diane Sands says she will fight to keep abortion the law of the land in Montana following meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON D.C.- Following the Supreme Courts' decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade lawmakers at a state level across the country have voiced concern.

According to the White House, 21 states in the U.S. have laws on the books that ban abortion. As of July 1, in at least 12 of these 21 states, abortion services are not being provided.

There has been concern following that decision the Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte could call a special session. Something he has hinted at.

In Montana, abortion is currently, and the state supreme court has ruled that the Montana constitution includes protections for abortion.

Montana State Senator, Diane Sands, of Missoula met with the Vice President of the United States and shared concerns about the potential loss to access reproductive health care in Montana.

Our Bradley Warren spoke with Sands from the Vice Presidents' Office following the meeting. Sands made it very clear from the jump, she would not sit quietly and allow for these rights to be taken away from Montanans.

“I feel empowered and inspired,” Sands said, “This is encouraging when you’ve been through as many battles over issues of reproductive issues as I have been to realize these are national issues and fundamental issues.”

The Vice President convened state legislative leaders from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana due to their Republican-controlled state legislatures and Republican governors.

Sands says she doesn’t necessarily know if the governor will call a special session even though it’s been hinted at.

“What is the basis of Montana’s protection here, is our Montana’s constitution,” Sands said, “[and] the 1999 Armstrong decision that said before viability access to abortion as a fundamental right, it’s part of our right to privacy—until that is overturned or changed, which the Attorney General is trying to do there is nothing to a legislator can do about it.”

If the state house wanted to make a change to the constitution it would be called a “ratification,” and would still require a vote from the people.

Deadlines to make changes to the Montana Constitution by way of referendums are not possible this election cycle as the deadline has passed.

With that said, one referendum is on the ballot about this topic, in November 2022, Montanans will vote on a referendum on a “born-alive” provision, which would state that infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons, and require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after any method including abortion, and establish 20 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine for violating the law.

“[the legislator,] can pass the bill, after bill, after bill and the governor can sign them and they will be taken to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court will say no,” Sands said.

Sands says she has concern that the governor’s office and Republicans, in general, are trying to change the makeup of the Supreme Court in Montana.

Montana Supreme Court Justices are not supposed to have party affiliation, their affiliation belongs only to the constitution.

We asked if the changing face of politics in Montana means that there’s a change of opinion on this topic, and she says not.

“Every polling done.. shows Montanans believe there is a right to privacy here,” Sands said, “and they believe that includes abortion.”

We reached out to the Montana house and senate Republicans and they said their statement and opinion have not changed since the ruling was handed down and shared the previous statement with us.

"Today we celebrate the Supreme Court's historic decision to correct a constitutionally wrong decision from decades ago that has harmed so many. As the debate over abortion shifts to the states, all eyes in Montana need to be on our own judicial branch of government. Montana judges should rule based on the text of our state constitution, which doesn't mention abortion at all and overturn the activist and erroneous Armstrong decision. Unlike Montana Democrats who support abortion on demand until the moment of birth, Legislative Republicans are committed to proceeding strategically to protect pre-born Montana children."

Montana Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, released the below joint statement following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade said via email.

Sands said she remembers the time before Roe which is why she’s passionate about this, she said she is deeply concerned about the healthcare position this will put women in and that she’s fearful women could die.

“I’ve been involved in this battle since before Roe. Vs. Wade and I know what it's going to take,” Sands said, “either in America, we all have access to fundamental rights or this isn’t America I think it is.”