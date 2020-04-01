With a state wide Stay-at-Home Order in place, multiple people who are homeless are trying to find new places to go.
The Poverello Center has reduced their hours and upped their cleaning efforts in the wake of this pandemic. Director of Development & Advocacy, Jesse Jaeger said the cutting of hours is meant to enforce social distancing.
"There are not a lot of other options for people so we are trying to do the best we can to get people to spread out the best they in the building," Jaeger said.
The biggest change is the Pov is now only open for meal times, and as soon as people are done eating they have to leave the building.
Before the pandemic, homeless people could hangout and work at the Pov. But now, the facility has closed their TV and computer rooms to prevent people gathering in groups.
Dinning hours at the Pov has expanded to ____ -____ in the hopes that fewer people would come at one time.
But one homeless man, Luke Smith, said the Pov isn't the only place that changed their hours.
"Places like Free Cycles or the library or places that we would normally go and get on the computer and job search and do what ever we need to do, those are closed so now we got nothing to do but wonder around along the river," Smith said.
Smith also works at a local shipping company but he can't even pass the time at work because the company he works for has cut his hours.
Even with the reduced hours across the board Smith said he is thankful the Poverllo Center continues to serve meals.