MISSOULA, Mont. - Temperatures are heating up across the state displaying that fire season could be just around the corner.

Smoke levels will vary but hitting hazardous zones should be a sign for people to go inside. Although summer is the time to go outside and explore, fire smoke can affect everyone differently.

“And understand that as a smoke event drags on, you're likely able to tolerate less smoke than at the start of the smoke event because it is cumulative and the longer your body is fighting with it, the less tolerant you really become to that smoke pollution," said Air Quality Specialist, Sarah Coefield. “So if we have a really long smoke event, you might want to start rationing back your activity levels."

Coefield suggests that if it is necessary to outside, wear an N-95 respirato4r in order to filter the air. It is also recommended to get an air purifier in your home or place of work if conditions worsen.

Information on fire and smoke conditions for the state can be found here.