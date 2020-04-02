Parks, trails, and open spaces are getting more use then ever right now because they are one of the few places still open, But officials want to remind the public, in-order to keep the trails open, they have to be used properly.
By now everyone should know to stay 6-feet apart on the trail but here are a few more tips on how you can stay safe on open space.
First, If a trail head is busy you should hike somewhere else.
Next, Always stay on the trail. It's fine to step off to let someone pass but be sure to get right back on the trail after. Hiking off the trail can damage native vegetation.
Remember, if you are hiking with your family, walk single file and if you need to step off be sure to all step off to the same side.
Don't cause a people pile up. Always keep moving on the trail and don't stop on the trail to check your phone.
Finally the Parks Department is also encouraging folks to hike at less popular times.
"If you have the ability to get out in what is known as a lesser use time early in the morning later in the after noon we really advise that you do that," Recreation Program Manager Meg Whicher.
It also wont hurt to carry hand sanitizer with you, if you have it, because park fixtures aren't sanitized.
The parks and recreation’s website has more tips and tricks on how you can play safely in parks, trails and open spaces.