CORVALLIS, Mont. - A man died after a motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 269 in Corvallis Saturday.
Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report says the man was driving a motorcycle southbound on the highway when he approached multiple curves. When the man finished the curves, he lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and crashed.
The man was taken to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, and then was eventually flown to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula where he died from his injuries, MHP said. He was a 69-year-old from Stevensville, Montana.
Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.