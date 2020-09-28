STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Stevensville police say in the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 27, two people entered multiple vehicles in the town and surrounding areas.
Police say the suspects ransacked the vehicles and items of value were stolen. Officers Ellington and Guida reportedly noticed the suspects behaving suspiciously and attempted to apprehend them. The suspects ran away on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.
Although the suspects have not yet been arrested, police say they were able to secure their vehicle and believe that numerous items inside the vehicle are stolen.
If you had items stolen from your vehicle Sunday morning, you are asked to contact police at 406-777-3011 or by filling out an online form at stevensvillepd.com