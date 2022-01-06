STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Stevensville Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 7.
Superintendent, Bob Moore said the decision was made due to anticipated snow, high winds and freezing rain.
According to Moore, secondary roads in the district are not plowed, and at this point, expected rain will likely make conditions worse.
School buses will run as normal and dismissal will take place at the normal time Thursday.
