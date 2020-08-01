STEVENSVILLE -- On Saturday, Stevensville locals came together to host a picnic to replace the annual Creamery Picnic that was canceled to due COVID-19 restrictions.
The picnic started with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Star Spangled Banner.
6-year Stevensville resident, Joylynn Mane Wright, planned the event. She said it's an event that has been going on for over a hundred years and she wanted to host it to show her support for businesses.
“Families are hurting, people are suffering, there's no money. I see it all the time, and it's just my way of saying I know, I care, this is something I can do,” Wright said.
Wright said the Stevensville Civics Club usually hosts the event around this time, but canceled it back in May.
She said that the Town Council wanted her to follow guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks, but she wouldn't do that.
"And I said, this is a protest, I don't think so. It makes no sense, What's the point of a protest right?"
She added that she wanted to have a barbecue to bring people together.
"People are losing family, and connections and it's not right, it's just not right. We need to get back to being together, and love and care for one another," Wright said.
She said it doesn't matter who you are, or what you believe, everyone's invited to the picnic. However, she said she doesn't want people to force her to do things she doesn't believe in.
“If you have to wear a mask, wear a mask. I’m not saying don’t, I’m just saying don't disrespect us because we can’t or won’t.”
She added that all she wants people is for people to live, love and pursue happiness in a world that's so divided.
The Stevensville City Council was closed for the weekend, so they were unable to give comment on the picnic.