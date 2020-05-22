STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Residents of Stevensville are petitioning to recall the Stevensville mayor, accusing him of signing an $80,000 contract unlawfully.
The Recall Petition claims Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey of signing a contract with First Call Computer Solutions for services without permission from the town council prior to signing. The Recall Petition says the mayor took the power to make contracts; however, the petition says that authority is designated to the Stevensville Town Council.
According to the Recall Petition, Mayor Dewy's move caused "bypassing the competitive bid and contract award process." The petition says the town council was not able to have involvement in the contract signing, nor was the city attorney able to review it.
The Recall Petition reads, "The Mayor's actions resulted in denying Citizens the Right of Participation, Article II, Part II, Section 8, and the Right to Know, Article II, Part II, Section 9 of the Constitution of the State of Montana, thereby violating his Oath of Office."