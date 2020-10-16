STEVENSVILLE - This is the Scarecrow Festival's fifteenth year, however, it's happening with COVID-19 precautions.
Last year, the event brought around 8,000 people to the small town but this year's festival will be scaled back a lot due to the pandemic.
While this year’s event will look very different from past years, the core of the event will remain unchanged and resemble much of the what the event looked like in its beginning.
“The Town of Stevensville is excited to provide an arts & culture event that will safely bring the community together in a positive way,” said Mayor Brandon Dewey.
The Parks Department says that reasonable precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community and while social distancing will be encouraged, community members and visitors are reminded to consider the risks of public gatherings when participating.
Spaces will be available along the bike path along Stevensville Cutoff Road for participants to display their scarecrows. While voting and judging of scarecrows will not be held this year, scarecrow builders are encouraged to keep the competition alive by creating a scarecrow that will keep the spirit of the festival alive for another year. Scarecrows will be illuminated at night for a special night-time viewing experience.