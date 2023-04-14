MISSOULA, Mont. - Stockman Bank announced it has been recognized by Forbes on its list of the World’s Best Banks for 2023.
A release from Stockman Bank says this is the second consecutive year the bank has been recognized by Forbes.
Rankings are based on market research firm Statista’s surveys of more than 48,000 customers in 32 countries for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.
General satisfaction is 30% of the final score, with whether customers would recommend the bank consisting of another 30% and the final 40% coming from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.
“2023 marks our 70th anniversary of serving the people, businesses and communities of Montana. This award is particularly special as it reflects the trust our customers have put in us to meet their financial needs.” Said Bill Coffee, Stockman Bank CEO. “Montana remains our only focus, backed by a commitment to local management and decision making. We are proud to be recognized for the outstanding service we provide to our customers and communities.”
