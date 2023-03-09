MISSOULA, Mont. - Stockman Bank announced its South Brooks branch in Missoula has been awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.
According to Stockman, the South Brooks branch, designed by Cushing Terrell, achieved LEED Gold certification for implementing practical, measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, low carbon emissions, health and indoor environmental quality.
Other branches that have received LEED certification include Stockman’s downtown Missoula branch, which received the v4 Platinum award, and the downtown Billings branch that achieved LEED Gold certification in 2015
