MISSOULA, Mont. - Black Friday is the day to get everything you've wanted ahead of the holidays, hopefully with a cheaper price tag.
But as sales and the deals wrap us and increase in holiday shoppers are just getting started for all businesses across Missoula
Of course, this year presented its challenges with supply and worker shortages. Store leader of Missoula Scheel's Dan White shares how his team geared up for the highly-anticipated shopping day.
"Our preparation has been going on for over a month honestly in terms of getting the product in making sure we have enough of it and really making sure we are fully stacked and ready to go," said White.
We also heard from ace hardware manager, Kristen Keith on their expectation for the rest of the holiday shopping season.
"We had a lot of foot traffic last year and we are still ramped up to hopefully do the numbers did last year...And so we're just preparing and gearing up for everything and everything that comes our way,' said Keith.
Right now, businesses say the ongoing shortages is quote a 'fluctuating' situation, as they hope some relief comes sooner rather later.
With Christmas now less than 30 days away, there's still time to shop, especially with Small Business Saturday continues on tomorrow morning at 9 am for more holiday shopping in Downtown Missoula.