The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:

MISSOULA, Mont. - A juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School armed with a weapon on Tuesday October 18, 2022.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was provided information that a student may be in the vicinity of Sentinel High School campus armed with a weapon.

The SRO located the juvenile outside. The juvenile student was detained, and the weapon was removed from the juvenile without incident.

The incident is still under investigation. No further details will be provided, and the juveniles name will not be released.