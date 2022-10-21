MISSOULA, Mont. - A student at Sentinel high school brought a loaded firearm onto to school property during school hours on Tuesday, October 18.

A press release form the Missoula Police Department stated that a student resource officer located the student outside the school and was able to detain and disarm the student without incident.

Sentinel high school principal Trevor Laboski sent out an email to parents and families regarding the incident, ensuring that the incident was resolved quickly.

Missoula PD stated that the incident is still under investigation and that no further details will be provided at this time.