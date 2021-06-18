MISSOULA, Mont. - Right now there is deferred payment in place for federal loan borrowers, which is set to expire at the end of September. It will be up to the Biden administration and Congress to make any move towards addressing student loan debt.
Some proposed scenarios in the coming months:
- The existing deferred loan repayments could extend once again
- Modifications could be made to the existing student loan repayment process
- The Biden administration could issue an executive order to forgive a predicted 10,000 dollars per federal student borrower.
Montanans fall under a unique predicament if this were to happen.
"If you look at Montana specifically the average student loan balance in the state is closer to 31 thousand dollars, so a 10 thousand dollar forgiveness plunge from the government is not going to end their debt overnight but absolutely cutting it by a third would be hugely beneficial," said Andrew Pentis student loan counselor.
According to data from student loan hero, if Biden were to initiate that forgiveness, nearly 33% of Montana borrowers would become debt free.
If that doesn't happen, there are still options you could be eligible for.
"If you have fallen under hard times either before or during the pandemic you would be able to qualify for a lower monthly payment, those are options we want borrowers to be aware of in case something like student loan forgiveness doesn't actually happen," said Pentis.
You're encouraged to work directly with your federal loan companies to review your options. Loan experts are predicting some sort of action from the Biden administration before the September 30th deadline.